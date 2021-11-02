Neeraj Chopra among 12 sportspersons to receive Khel Ratna

Published on Nov 02, 2021, 10:05 pm

Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra is set to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Besides Chopra, 11 other sportspersons, including Tokyo medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Sreejesh PR, and Ravi Kumar, as well as Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj, will be awarded with the country's highest sporting honor. The National Sports Awards will be held in New Delhi on November 13.

Sportspersons who will receive Khel Ratna

Here is the full list of 12 sportspersons who will receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. Neeraj Chopra (athletics), Ravi Kumar (wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), Sreejesh PR (hockey), Avani Lekhara (para shooting), Sumit Antil (para athletics), Pramod Bhagat (para badminton), Krishna Nagar (para badminton), Manish Narwal (para shooting), Mithali Raj (cricket), Sunil Chhetri (football), and Manpreet Singh (Hockey).

A look at the key details

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the 2021 National Sports Awards on Tuesday. The awards will be given by the President of India at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 13.