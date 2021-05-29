Home / News / Sports News / Belgrade Open: Novak Djokovic beats Andrej Martin, reaches final
Belgrade Open: Novak Djokovic beats Andrej Martin, reaches final

Parth Dhall
Belgrade Open: Novak Djokovic beats Andrej Martin, reaches final
Novak Djokovic defeats Andrej Martin, reaches final of Belgrade Open

World number one Novak Djokovic, on Friday, defeated Andrej Martin 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 to book a berth in the Belgrade Open final. A day after achieving a milestone win, Djokovic reached his first ATP Tour final on the home soil since 2011. Meanwhile, Martin became the first player to take a set off Djokovic this week. Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Djokovic was on a roll as he outclassed Martin 6-1 in the opening set. Despite trailing, Martin created five break chances in the final game. Although Martin wasn't able to convert, he took that momentum into the second set. He made a resounding comeback by winning the next set 6-4. However, the former looked in complete control in the final set, winning 6-0.

Started and finished the match well: Djokovic

Speaking after the match, an elated Djokoiv said, "I thought I started and finished the match really well, so I'll try to take those positive feelings into tomorrow's final." "I also had some letdowns in concentration towards the end of the second set, and I'll try to correct those mistakes for tomorrow." Djokovic now aims to win a historic final in Belgrade.

Only player to take a set off Djokovic this week

As stated, Martin became the only player to take a set off Djokovic this week. "I'm really happy about today's win. This is the biggest win of my career, of course. I will play my first final at ATP level against Djokovic, and I couldn't be happier. I will try to enjoy tomorrow's match [as much] as I can," he said.

Will Djokovic win an 83rd tour-level title?

Djokovic will now face qualifier Alex Molcan in the all-important final. He is in pursuit of an 83rd tour-level title, and his third in Belgrade. He had claimed two titles on home soil (2009 and 2011). Djokovic will play the 119th final of his career.

Djokovic had claimed a record Open Era win

After beating Federico Coria in the Belgrade Open semis, Djokovic attained a significant feat. The victory put him fifth on the list of Open era wins. Djokovic claimed his 952nd win, having surpassed Guillermo Vilas (951). He won the Australian Open 2021, but lost the Rome Open final to Rafael Nadal. The duo will be in action at the Roland Garros, starting May 30.

