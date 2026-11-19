Paterson, who is about five inches shorter than Rabada, was disappointed with his performance on Day 1.

"I beat myself up for presenting that muck," he said at the post-day press conference on Day 2.

"I had a chat with Charl (Langeveldt, South Africa's bowling consultant for this series) and he said my lengths just needed to be pulled back. That was the only problem that I had. You always want to do well, you always want to take wickets and I'm always going to go searching for that. I probably was on the wrong end on day one. I don't think people are expecting me to bowl bouncers. I just changed my lengths a bit and just tried to hit harder lengths."