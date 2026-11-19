'My son asked why I can't bowl like Rabada': Paterson
What's the story
South African cricketer Dane Paterson has revealed how his son Leo asked him why he can't bowl like Kagiso Rabada. The question came after Paterson's wicketless spell on Day 1 of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Despite their difference in height and skillset, both players are key components of South Africa's bowling attack. Rabada bagged a five-wicket haul in the 1st innings whereas Paterson ended up claiming four scalps. Here's more.
Self-assessment
I beat myself up for presenting that muck: Paterson
Paterson, who is about five inches shorter than Rabada, was disappointed with his performance on Day 1.
"I beat myself up for presenting that muck," he said at the post-day press conference on Day 2.
"I had a chat with Charl (Langeveldt, South Africa's bowling consultant for this series) and he said my lengths just needed to be pulled back. That was the only problem that I had. You always want to do well, you always want to take wickets and I'm always going to go searching for that. I probably was on the wrong end on day one. I don't think people are expecting me to bowl bouncers. I just changed my lengths a bit and just tried to hit harder lengths."
Batting impact
Paterson's quickfire batting effort
Despite his bowling woes, Paterson made a return and collected four wickets for 92 runs as Bangladesh managed 400.
And then, in South Africa's score of 557, he made a valuable contribution with the bat.
He scored a quickfire 29 off just 27 balls, including two sixes.
The innings came during a last-wicket stand of 45 runs and was played under instructions from head coach Shukri Conrad.
"Shuks says I have to face the first ball walking down the stairs (in my head), so that the second ball I face I have to hit it for six," Paterson said about his batting approach.
Game plan
South Africa's bowling on Day 2
After taking a 157-run lead, South Africa looked to dismiss Bangladesh as quickly as possible.
It took six overs for Marco Jansen to get Tanzid Hasan caught behind.
Rabada then bowled Mominul Haque off the edge of an angled bat, giving South Africa some control over the game.
Paterson (6-1-14-0) and Mulder (5-2-9-0) made it tough for runs to come after 20 overs with Bangladesh at 33/2.
On-field showdown
Towhid Hridoy's scalp and "poke the bear" reference
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy took on Rabada with back-to-back boundaries, prompting Paterson to spur him on.
He said he loved it when they "poke the bear," as a different KG surfaces in such situations.
Rabada responded by getting Hridoy to top-edge a bouncer, which was caught by Rickelton.
"I went to spur him on a bit and I said to him that I was loving it that they're poking the bear. When they poke the bear a different KG just pitches up," Paterson said.
Words
'They definitely poked the bear'
The wicket was crucial for South Africa and celebrated with great enthusiasm by the entire team.
"The boys were saying it's been a long time since they saw him celebrate like that. They definitely poked the bear," Paterson said.
"Hridoy is a good player. He's one of the main players. It's a big wicket. We could see he was up for the challenge today so getting that wicket was quite important to us. You could see how the whole team celebrated because we knew the importance of that wicket."
Day 4
1st Test: SA on top against Bangladesh
Rabada played a pivotal role in South Africa's dominance on Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.
He first frustrated the opposition with his batting, forming a crucial partnership with Ryan Rickelton, and then returned to claim two wickets.
The day's play ended prematurely due to bad light, with Bangladesh at 100/5 in their second innings and still trailing by 57 runs.