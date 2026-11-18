1st Test, SA on top against Bangladesh: Day 4 report
What's the story
Kagiso Rabada played a pivotal role in South Africa's dominance on Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He first frustrated the opposition with his batting, forming a crucial partnership with Ryan Rickelton, and then returned to claim two wickets. The day's play ended prematurely due to bad light, with Bangladesh at 100/5 in their second innings and still trailing by 57 runs.
Batting brilliance
Rabada's half-century powers South Africa to a lead
Rabada was the unlikely star with the bat, joining forces with Rickelton to give South Africa a solid lower-order cushion.
The duo frustrated Bangladesh in the morning session, regularly hitting boundaries to extend their lead.
Rabada reached his half-century with a four over the in-field while Rickelton also brought up his century.
However, Rabada was stumped after trying for a third consecutive six off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
He scored 72 off 93 balls.
Bavuma
Injured Temba Bavuma slams 68* versus Bangladesh
South Africa's Test captain, Temba Bavuma, sustained a right calf strain in the ongoing Wanderers Test against Bangladesh. The injury occurred on the third morning of the match while he was batting.
Although he was treated on-field and retired injured after scoring 49 runs, it was later confirmed that Bavuma would return to bat if necessary.
He did and scored an impressive 68*, adding 19 runs more to his tally on Day 4.
Hasan
Hasan Mahmud bags four-fer versus South Africa
For the visitors, Hasan Mahmud bagged a four-fer for his side in South Africa's 557. He bowled 30.4 overs and collected 4/118 (3 maidens).
Mahmud claimed 3 of his scalps on Day 3.
On Day 4, he completed his four-fer with the wicket of Simon Harmer.
Playing his 20th match for Bangladesh, Mahmud raced to 63 wickets at 28.77 from 35 innings. He bagged his 2nd four-fer (5w: 5).
Match summary
Brief summary of Bangladesh's 2nd innings
Bangladesh struggled with their batting, losing Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mominul Haque early.
Mahfijul Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto briefly steadied the innings before Harmer struck off his second ball to dismiss the latter.
Rabada continued his aggressive spell, removing Hridoy with a bouncer that was caught by wicketkeeper Rickelton.
He also dismissed Mahfijul Islam (32) after a 92-ball resistance.
At stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh were at 100/5 in their second innings, still trailing South Africa by 57 runs.
Information
Bangladesh are 100/5 as SA bowlers shine
Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das are at the crease and need to show their mettle on Day 5 to save Bangladesh. For South Africa, Rabada has 2/29 from 11 overs. Marco Jansen owns 1/7 from 5 overs. Harmer 2/30 from 6.2 overs.
Litton
Litton Das sets new Test record for most dismissals (innings)
Bangladesh wicket-keeper Litton set a new record for the most dismissals by a keeper in a single Test innings.
He achieved this feat during the first innings of the Johannesburg Test against South Africa.
Litton took six catches and made two stumpings, surpassing the previous record of seven dismissals held by Wasim Bari, Bob Taylor, Ian Smith, Ridley Jacobs and Joshua da Silva.