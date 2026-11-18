Rabada was the unlikely star with the bat, joining forces with Rickelton to give South Africa a solid lower-order cushion.

The duo frustrated Bangladesh in the morning session, regularly hitting boundaries to extend their lead.

Rabada reached his half-century with a four over the in-field while Rickelton also brought up his century.

However, Rabada was stumped after trying for a third consecutive six off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

He scored 72 off 93 balls.