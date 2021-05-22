Home / News / Sports News / Prasidh Krishna recovers from COVID-19, set to join Team India
Prasidh Krishna recovers from COVID-19, set to join Team India

Parth Dhall
Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is set to join the Indian contingent for the upcoming tour of England after recovering from COVID-19. Krishna, who took part in the truncated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, was one of the Kolkata Knight Riders players to have tested positive. He was named in the list of standby players, who will travel to the UK with the Indian squad.

Krishna to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai on May 23

Krishna, who has completely recovered from COVID-19, will fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai on May 23. Besides Krishna, the likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, and Tim Seifert were the other KKR players to test positive. The former is supposed to travel to England as one of the four standby players along with Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla, and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Krishna made his international debut against England

After performing well in domestic cricket in the last couple of years, Krishna earned his maiden international cap against England in the ODI series. The lanky pacer did a decent job in the ODIs, claiming six wickets at an average of 29.00 (Best: 4/54). He also performed well in the IPL, having taken eight wickets from seven matches.

Most of the Indian players have reached Mumbai

Most of the Indian players in the touring party have already reached Mumbai to start their quarantine. They will be in isolation till June 2, the day when the team flies to the UK for the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England series.

India's Test squad for England tour

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (subject to fitness clearance). Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

England vs India: Will the schedule be tweaked?

Recently, several reports stated that the BCCI has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to tweak the itinerary of the five-Test series, which can create a window in September to complete the remaining IPL season. However, the English board clarified that it has received no official request. As per the original schedule, the five-Test series runs from August 4 to September 14.

