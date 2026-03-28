Ravichandran Ashwin becomes 1st former Indian international to join MLC

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin has signed with San Francisco Unicorns for the upcoming fourth season of Major League Cricket (MLC). This makes him the first former Indian international cricketer to join the tournament. The move comes after Ashwin's retirement from international cricket in December 2024 and his exit from IPL after a lackluster stint with Chennai Super Kings in 2025.

New venture Ashwin's 1st T20 league outside IPL Ashwin's signing with the Unicorns marks his first-ever participation in a T20 league outside of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had previously agreed to play for Sydney Thunder in the 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL), but had to pull out due to a knee injury that required surgery. The cricketer recently played an exhibition match in Dallas-Fort Worth area and was impressed by the response from the Asian diaspora.

Excitement Ashwin praises potential of American cricket Ashwin expressed his excitement about American cricket, saying, "Just looking at the reception that the Asian diaspora was able to bring for that game just showed me what the potential of American cricket could very well be." He also noted how much interest there is from kids and people who have settled in America toward the game.

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Impact MLC CEO says Ashwin's participation significant MLC CEO Johnny Grave highlighted the significance of Ashwin's participation, saying, "This will be the first time he's played in a major global franchise competition outside of India." He added that attracting a player of Ashwin's caliber is a testament to how far the league has come since its inception in 2023.

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