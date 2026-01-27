These RCB batters own 90-plus scores in WPL history

In a thrilling encounter, Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 15 runs in Match 16 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara. Albeit in a losing cause, Richa Ghosh played perhaps one of the finest knocks in the league's history. Batting at number six, the RCB keeper-batter scored a stunning 90 to keep her side's chances alive. On this note, we look at the 90-plus scores by RCB batters in WPL history.

#4 Richa Ghosh - 90* vs MI, 2026 Chasing 200 for victory in the aforementioned game, RCB looked down and out at 35/5. They were further reduced to 77/6. However, Richa refused to go down without fighting as she put up a serious show with the bat. Ghosh hammered Amanjot Kaur for three successive sixes in the penultimate over before hitting two more in the final one. Though Ghosh hammered a 50-ball 90 (10 fours and 6 sixes), RCB fell 15 runs short.

#3 Ellyse Perry - 90* vs UPW, 2025 Ellyse Perry tormented the UP Warriorz bowlers in the 2025 WPL match in Bengaluru. Perry stepped up after RCB lost their skipper, Smriti Mandhana (6), cheaply. She took the innings forward with a 94-run stand with Danielle Wyatt-Hodge. The Australian went berserk toward the end and finished unbeaten on 90* from 56 balls in RCB's 180/6 (nine fours and three sixes). Despite her heroics, the game got tied as UPW prevailed in the Super Over.

#2 Smriti Mandhana - 96 vs DC, 2026 Earlier in the ongoing season, Smriti Mandhana, RCB's captain, came close to scoring the first-ever century in WPL history but fell short by four runs. She made a stunning 96 off just 61 balls as RCB thrashed Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in Navi Mumbai. Her knock included 13 fours and three sixes. Thanks to Mandhana's explosive innings, RCB chased down a target of 167 runs with ease. Alongside Georgia Voll, Mandhana shared a massive partnership of 142 runs.

