Pant scored a brilliant 128 off 153 balls, hitting 12 fours and eight sixes.

Playing his 82nd First-Class game as per Cricinfo, Pant has raced to 6,005 runs at a sensational average of 46-plus.

It must be noted that Pant's strike rate is over 80 as he has also completed 200 sixes in the format.

His tally includes 46 scores of 50 or more, including 14 tons. Pant's best FC score is a stunning 308.