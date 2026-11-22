Rishabh Pant gets past 6,000 First-Class runs: Key stats
What's the story
Rishabh Pant, India's star wicketkeeper-batsman, has made history by becoming the first non-SENA wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. He achieved this remarkable feat during the ongoing opening Test match against New Zealand in Wellington. The left-handed batsman scored his ninth Test century off just 135 balls on Day 4. During his 128-run stay, Pant also went past 6,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
Career
200 sixes in First-Class cricket
Pant scored a brilliant 128 off 153 balls, hitting 12 fours and eight sixes.
Playing his 82nd First-Class game as per Cricinfo, Pant has raced to 6,005 runs at a sensational average of 46-plus.
It must be noted that Pant's strike rate is over 80 as he has also completed 200 sixes in the format.
His tally includes 46 scores of 50 or more, including 14 tons. Pant's best FC score is a stunning 308.
Test stats
Here are his Test numbers
In 53 Tests and 91 innings, Pant has completed 3,853 runs at an impressive average of 44.80.
His strike rate is also a fine 74.43. He has scored 21 fifties besides nine tons.
494 of his runs have come across 13 innings against the Kiwis at 38 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
Elite company
Pant joins Gilchrist and Bairstow
Pant is only the third wicketkeeper in the world to score a century in all SENA countries, after Australia's Adam Gilchrist and England's Jonny Bairstow.
Out of his nine Test centuries, seven have come in SENA countries.
With this effort, he has also moved to third place on the list of most hundreds by a wicketkeeper, behind Gilchrist (17) and Andy Flower (12).
SENA milestones
Pant's centuries in SENA countries
Pant is the ninth Asian batter to score a century in all SENA countries.
The others are Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rahul Dravid, Younis Khan, Kumar Sangakkara, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
Notably, the Wellington Test marks Pant's return to competitive cricket after a brief injury layoff. He missed the unofficial Tests for India A against New Zealand A.