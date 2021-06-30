3rd T20I, SA beat WI by one run: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 11:23 am

The Proteas earned a one-run victory over WI in the 3rd T20I

A terrific spell by Tabraiz Shamsi helped South Africa beat West Indies in the third T20I at the National Cricket Stadium. The match went down to the wire as the Proteas managed to defend 15 runs off the final over. They had set up a 168-run target for the West Indies. SA now lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. Here are the records broken.

Match

How did the match pan out?

SA were off to a flier after WI invited them to bat. Despite losing Reeza Hendricks in the fifth over, Quinton de Kock drove the visitors forward with a quickfire 72 (51). A four-wicket haul by Obed McCoy restricted SA to 167/8. Although majority of WI batsmen made healthy starts, none of them capitalized. WI eventually lost by mere one run.

Information

Quinton smashes his seventh T20I fifty

Quinton has been enjoying his magnificent run of late. After faring well in the Test series, he is nailing the shortest format as well. He raced to his seventh career T20I half-century off 34 balls. Notably, this was his 50th T20 International.