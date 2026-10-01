Durban Test, South Africa vs Australia: Decoding the player battles

As per Cricinfo, South Africa's Aiden Markram has been dismissed four times by Australian skipper Pat Cummins across 7 innings.

Markram has scored 118 runs off 164 balls in this duel and averages 29.5.

Notably, Markram owns 616 runs against Australia from 5 matches at 61.6 (100s: 3, 50s: 1).

On the other hand, Cummins has picked 48 wickets against SA at 18.31.