Durban Test, South Africa vs Australia: Decoding the player battles
What's the story
South Africa host Australia for a three-match Test series, starting on October 9 at Kingsmead, Durban. Temba Bavuma's South Africa are the ICC World Test Championship holders having downed Australia in the 2025 final. And in the ongoing cycle, these sides could well meet in the final. Coming to the affair in Durban, several player battles will shape up the course of the contest.
#1
Aiden Markram vs Pat Cummins
As per Cricinfo, South Africa's Aiden Markram has been dismissed four times by Australian skipper Pat Cummins across 7 innings.
Markram has scored 118 runs off 164 balls in this duel and averages 29.5.
Notably, Markram owns 616 runs against Australia from 5 matches at 61.6 (100s: 3, 50s: 1).
On the other hand, Cummins has picked 48 wickets against SA at 18.31.
#2
Temba Bavuma vs Mitchell Starc
Bavuma has enjoyed facing Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc.
Across 10 innings, he has scored 116 runs at an average of 58. Bavuma has been dismissed twice by Starc, having faced 199 balls.
Bavuma owns 585 runs from 9 matches against Australia. He averages 41.78 with five fifties.
Meanwhile, Starc has picked 47 scalps against South Africa from 10 matches at 28.06 (5w: 2).
#3
Steve Smith vs Keshav Maharaj
Australia's Steve Smith will aim to come good against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.
Notably, Smith has been dismissed four times by Maharaj across 13 innings.
From 301 balls, he has has scored 141 runs at 35.25.
In 13 matches against the Proteas (23 innings), Smith has scored 933 runs at 44.42 (100s: 2, 50s: 5).