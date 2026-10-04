Shubman Gill equals this record of Dhoni, Yuvraj: Details
What's the story
Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill has matched former captain MS Dhoni's record of seven Player of the Series awards in ODI cricket. The milestone was achieved after India's three-match ODI series against West Indies, which concluded on Saturday. Despite losing the final match by five wickets, India won the series 2-1, and Gill's stellar performances in earlier games helped him reach this individual achievement.
Series highlights
Gill's stellar series against West Indies
Gill had a stellar outing in the three-match ODI series against West Indies.
He scored a century in the first match and followed it up with an impressive double hundred in the second.
The Indian captain scored 110 runs in the first ODI before hitting an unbeaten 233 in the second one.
His performances were instrumental in India winning both matches, securing them a 2-0 lead in the series.
Gill, however, was dismissed for just one in India's loss in the third match.
Consistency
Gill matches Dhoni's record
As per Cricbuzz, Gill's seven Player of the Series awards have come since 2022, a period where no other Indian player has won more than three. This highlights his consistency in bilateral ODI contests.
He is now tied with Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, and Sourav Ganguly for the third-most Player of the Series awards among Indian players.
Virat Kohli leads with 11, while Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 15 such accolades.
Match recap
West Indies beat India in 3rd ODI for consolation
The West Indies denied India a clean sweep by winning the final ODI match.
Shai Hope's unbeaten 162 guided the visitors to their highest successful ODI chase of 352 runs after India had posted a total of 351 runs for seven wickets.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma's impressive innings had put India in a strong position, but Hope's masterclass ensured a consolation win for the visitors.