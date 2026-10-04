Shubman Gill equals this record of Dhoni, Yuvraj: Details 

Gill had a stellar outing in the three-match ODI series against West Indies.

He scored a century in the first match and followed it up with an impressive double hundred in the second.

The Indian captain scored 110 runs in the first ODI before hitting an unbeaten 233 in the second one.

His performances were instrumental in India winning both matches, securing them a 2-0 lead in the series.

Gill, however, was dismissed for just one in India's loss in the third match.