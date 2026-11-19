Johannesburg Test, Simon Harmer claims 6/51 versus Bangladesh: Key stats
What's the story
South Africa cricket team spinner, Simon Harmer, floored touring side Bangladesh with a gutsy six-fer at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday. Bangladesh resumed Day 5 on 100/5 and were bundled out for 168. Harmer, who picked 2/30 from 6.2 overs on Day 4, finished with figures worth 6/51 from 12.3 overs as the visitors fell prey to his decisive spin bowling. Here's more.
Bowling
Harmer floors Bangladesh with six wickets
Bangladesh conceded a 157-run lead in the 1st innings.
In their 2nd outing, they were on the backfoot with Harmer picking two vital scalps on Day 4.
He dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (11) and Mahfijul Islam (32) as Bangladesh were reduced to 69/4.
On Day 5, he removed the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud and Ebadot Hossain to rattle Bangladesh.
Numbers
4th five-wicket haul for Harmer; first against Bangladesh
Harmer had earlier gone wicketless in Bangladesh's 1st innings score of 400. And now, he picked 6/51.
He has raced to 89 scalps in 18 matches for South Africa at 23.02. Notably, this was his fourth five-wicket haul.
As many as 45 of Harmer's 89 scalps have come at home from 8 matches at 22.28 (5w: 2).
As per Cricinfo, in 5 matches against Bangladesh, Harmer owns 22 scalps at 23.27 (5w: 1).
Do you know?
1,084 wickets for Harmer in First-Class cricket
Harmer has now amassed 1,084 scalps in First-Class cricket. Playing his 256th FC match (446 innings), he averages above 25. He collected his 62nd five-wicket haul. He also owns another 55 four-fers.
Information
Harmer sets these records against Bangladesh
Harmer now owns the fourth-best figures in an innings for South Africa against Bangladesh. He is also the third Proteas bowler with six-plus wickets in an innings against Bangladesh after Keshav Maharaj (twice) and Kagiso Rabada (once).