Harmer had earlier gone wicketless in Bangladesh's 1st innings score of 400. And now, he picked 6/51.

He has raced to 89 scalps in 18 matches for South Africa at 23.02. Notably, this was his fourth five-wicket haul.

As many as 45 of Harmer's 89 scalps have come at home from 8 matches at 22.28 (5w: 2).

As per Cricinfo, in 5 matches against Bangladesh, Harmer owns 22 scalps at 23.27 (5w: 1).