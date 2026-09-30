3rd ODI: Can Australia avoid whitewash against high-flying South Africa?
What's the story
Australia will be looking to avoid a clean sweep against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series. The match, which will be played at Potchefstroom on Wednesday, is likely to be affected by rain. This is Australia's last ODI in conditions similar to those they are likely to face in the 2027 World Cup. Here is the preview.
Conditions
Weather forecast and previous ODI record in Potchefstroom
The weather forecast for Potchefstroom isn't great, with temperatures dropping as low as six degrees and heavy rain predicted.
Most of the rain is expected on Tuesday but there's still a chance of a delayed start or shortened match.
Last time an ODI was played in Potchefstroom, South Africa had scored 338 for 6 to win by 111 runs against Australia in September 2023.
Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 5:00pm IST.
Series overview
Australia aim to avoid whitewash
South Africa have already won the series against Australia, giving them room to experiment in this final match.
However, Australia are determined to avoid a whitewash for the second time in three series against South Africa.
Nathan Ellis, Australia's leading bowler on the Zimbabwe-South Africa tour, has been ruled out of the third and final ODI due to a side strain.
One of their biggest challenges is dealing with left-arm spin, especially Keshav Maharaj, who has been in superb form throughout the series.
Player focus
De Kock looks to bounce back; Cummins set for return
Quinton de Kock has had a quiet series so far, scoring just 14 and 15 runs.
However, he was involved in an interesting on-field spat with Temba Bavuma over a review in match two.
On the other hand, Pat Cummins could play his first ODI since November 2024.
He will be expected to improve Australia's wicket-taking through the middle phase of innings after they failed to bowl South Africa out in previous matches.
With the series already won, South Africa are likely to test a few combinations.
Information
Head-to-head record
The last time Australia won a bilateral series against South Africa was in 2014. Overall, South Africa lead the win-loss record (59-52) against the Aussies in ODIs. They have a 30-22 lead at home.
Match preview
A look at the probable XIs
South Africa (Probable XI): Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Duan Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Nqobani Mokoena.
Australia (Probable XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Breetzke has 856 runs from 16 ODI matches at a remarkable average of 61.14.
Miller owns the record for the joint-most centuries (8) while batting at No. 5 or below in ODI cricket.
The series opener saw Keshav Maharaj bowl 9.2 overs and clock 4/20.
Mitchell Marsh recorded 60-plus scores in each of the first two games of this series.
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