3rd ODI: Can Australia avoid whitewash against high-flying South Africa? 

The weather forecast for Potchefstroom isn't great, with temperatures dropping as low as six degrees and heavy rain predicted.

Most of the rain is expected on Tuesday but there's still a chance of a delayed start or shortened match.

Last time an ODI was played in Potchefstroom, South Africa had scored 338 for 6 to win by 111 runs against Australia in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the game will get underway at 5:00pm IST.