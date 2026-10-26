3rd Test Preview: Confident South Africa challenge Australia in decider
What's the story
The third and final Test match of the series between South Africa and Australia will be played at Newlands, Cape Town, from October 27. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after South Africa's stunning comeback in the second Test. The hosts had been outplayed in the first match, but captain Temba Bavuma's stellar performance helped them equalize the series. Here is the match preview.
Pitch report
Pitch report and conditions
The Newlands pitch is known for its lively tracks with plenty of bounce and pace.
The surface is expected to be favorable for scoring runs in the first couple of days before slowing down from day three onward, favoring bowlers.
Batting first could be a smart move on this surface.
The match, starting 2:00pm IST on Sunday, can be live-streamed at the FanCode app and website.
Test record
A look at head-to-head record
In their 104 encounters, Australia have won 55 while South Africa have emerged victorious in 28, as per Cricinfo.
There have been 21 drawn/no-result matches.
In South Africa, Australia lead the head-to-head record 30-17 across 55 games.
The Aussies have won 10 of their 14 matches at Newlands while losing the remaining four.
Meanwhile, in the last four head-to-head bilateral series, Australia and South Africa have won two each.
Series recap
Australia aim to seal WTC final spot
Australia took a crucial 1-0 lead in Durban but lost the second Test in Gqeberha.
Despite the setback, they remain at the top of the World Test Championship 2025-27 points table.
A victory in Cape Town would almost guarantee their place in the final, scheduled for June 2027 at Lord's, London.
Meanwhile, SA, who are the defending WTC champions, have won four of their six Tests in this cycle.
Team dynamics
Australia to make changes to their lineup
Australia's batting struggles have been a major talking point, especially after a disastrous first innings in the second Test.
With Nic Maddinson released from the squad, Travis Head is likely to partner with Matt Renshaw at the top while Cameron Green could return at five.
Steven Smith's ongoing neck problem also adds another layer of uncertainty to the team's lineup.
Marnus Labuschagne is likely to retain his place for at least this Test.
South Africa
South Africa have confirmed their XI
Meanwhile, South Africa have confirmed their XI for the game.
Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee comes into the line-up as Anrich Nortje has been ruled out with a minor groin injury sustained in the second Test.
The return of spearhead Kagiso Rabada strengthened their seam-heavy attack, exposing Australia's vulnerabilities.
Besides Temba Bavuma's career-best 179, Marco Jansen all-round brilliance headlined SA's win in the second Test.
XIs
A look at the line-ups
South Africa (confirmed XI): Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee.
Australia (possible XI): Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Bavuma slammed 18 fours and a six for his 179 off 334 balls in the second game.
The game also saw Jansen thwart the visitors with a knock of 85 from 100 balls.
He later claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
Smith recently became just the third Australian to complete 11,000 runs in Test cricket.
Both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc completed 50 Test wickets against South Africa in the series opener.
Albeit in a losing cause, Travis Head scored 121 off 190 balls in the second Test.
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