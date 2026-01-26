Sunil Gavaskar highlights India's depth ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has hailed the team's depth and preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup . He said that the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand is a solid early tune-up for the tournament. India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with a stunning eight-wicket victory in Guwahati on Sunday. The hosts chased down 154 in just 10 overs.

Strategic preparation Focus on T20 World Cup Speaking on the JioHoststar show, Gavaskar stressed that the Indian team is not taking anything for granted and is preparing in full swing to defend their T20 World Cup title. He said, "This series is like an appetizer; the main course begins on February 7." The former cricketer also highlighted that some players have not even had a chance to bat yet, showing their commitment to range-hitting, timing, rhythm, and bat flow.

Team confidence India's self-belief and batting mindset Gavaskar said India's self-belief is evident in their comfortable victories, even without contributions from the lower order. He said, "India have complete confidence in themselves. When you have players like Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya batting down the order... it tells you the kind of caliber this team has." The former cricketer also praised the current batting mindset as perfectly suited to the T20 format.

Player spotlight Gavaskar praises Abhishek Sharma's explosive performance Gavaskar also lauded Abhishek Sharma for his explosive and record-breaking half-century in Guwahati. His 14-ball fifty is now the second-fastest by an Indian in T20I cricket, only behind Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball effort. "Getting to a 50 in just two overs is extremely tough," Gavaskar said, adding that "what Abhishek Sharma has shown over the last several matches is that he is capable of doing that."

Captain's confidence Gavaskar comments on Suryakumar's form On Suryakumar Yadav's form ahead of the ICC event, Gavaskar said his innings at Raipur had come at just the right time. He said, "He hasn't been short of form; he's been short of runs." The former cricketer added that the Indian skipper has been batting well in nets and hitting the ball cleanly all around the ground, but it just wasn't working for him in matches.