T20 World Cup 2026: Can Oman challenge SL in Pallekele?
What's the story
Sri Lanka and Oman will lock horns in Match 16 of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 12. Sri Lanka won their opening match against Ireland by 20 runs, while Oman lost to Zimbabwe. Notably, the Lankans will be without Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.
Game specifics
Pitch report and conditions
The Pallekele venue will host its first match in the ongoing tournament. As has been the case with every venue in Sri Lanka, the pitch here is expected to be slow and offer turn. According to Cricbuzz, the average T20I first-innings score at this venue since 2024 is 159. Notably, the match could be affected by passing showers. It will begin at 11:00am IST.
Line-ups
Dushan Hemantha set to feature for SL
Sri Lanka are likely to include Hasaranga's replacement, Dushan Hemantha. The latter is also a potent wrist-spinner. SL (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana. Oman (Probable XI): Jatinder Singh (captain), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wicket-keeper), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal, and Shakeel Ahmed.
Recap
Form of SL and Oman
Sri Lanka started their campaign with a 20-run win over Ireland at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. They racked up 163/6 with contributions from Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis. Three-fers from Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana later helped SL bowl Ireland for 143. Meanwhile, Oman suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe. They perished for 103 as Zimbabwe comfortably won by eight wickets.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Sri Lanka and Oman have clashed in two T20Is, dating back to 2021. The Lankans won the two matches. Both Kusal Mendis (2,481) and Pathum Nissanka (2,461) are closing in on 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. Nissanka (509) is also set to surpass Angelo Mathews (521) in terms of T20 World Cup runs. Oman's Aamir Kaleem is two shy of 50 T20I wickets.