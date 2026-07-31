2nd Test, West Indies vs Pakistan: Decoding key player battles
What's the story
The second and final Test match of the series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The action gets underway on August 2. West Indies won the opening game by a massive margin of 90 runs after a batting collapse from Pakistan in the fourth innings. Here we look at the player battles that can headline the second match.
#1
Shai Hope vs Mohammad Abbas
Shai Hope made 92 in the first innings of the series opener. This knock laid the foundation of the home team's triumph.
As Pakistan would want the star batter to be quiet in Trinidad, hopes will be pinned on Mohammad Abbas.
The veteran pacer made the ball talk in the series opener and took eight wickets.
However, his efforts also included a fifer.
#2
Babar Azam vs Jayden Seales
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 58 in the final innings of the opener.
However, the rest of the batting line-up surrendered against Jayden Seales's craft.
The pacer took a fifer to secure WI's win.
In four matches versus Pakistan, he has taken 20 wickets at 17.25, as per Cricinfo.
Babar has fallen to him twice across six Test meetings.
#3
Imam-ul-Haq vs Shamar Joseph
With Shan Masood missing the second game, there will be added responsibilities on Imam-ul-Haq's shoulders.
The latter played a fine 63-run knock in the opener. He batted brilliantly in Pakistan's first innings before falling to Shamar Joseph.
The West Indies pacer bowled well as Pakistan went from 244/3 to 282/10.
Joseph can trouble Imam in the second match as well.