Travis Head reflects on Australia's recent batting woes in Tests 

After Australia's first-innings collapse for just 99 runs in Gqeberha, Head was frank about the team's performance.

He said, "I think it's pretty clear on what we got wrong, we had a pretty s***house day."

This honesty highlights the need for improvement and consistency in their batting order.

"They've always been different individuals and we haven't been able to get that collective batting day that we would desire as a team," Head said after his 121 in the second innings in Gqeberha.