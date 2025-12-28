Ashes: Webster, Inglis released for BBL duty before Sydney Test

Australian cricketers Beau Webster and Josh Inglis have been released from the Ashes squad to play one match each in the Big Bash League (BBL) . The decision comes after a two-day finish in the fourth Test in Melbourne. Webster will represent Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Renegades on Monday, while Inglis is set to play for Perth Scorchers against Sydney Thunder on Tuesday. Here are further details.

Squad changes Webster's potential inclusion in final Test Webster, who is yet to play in the Ashes, could be considered for the final Test in Sydney, which will get underway on January 4. This comes as Cameron Green has been struggling with his runs. Meanwhile, Inglis was dropped for the MCG encounter after failing to convert his starts in Brisbane and Adelaide. The selectors had opted for Usman Khawaja in the middle order over him after a last-minute recall due to Steven Smith's illness.

Future plans No further BBL releases expected No other player has been released for the BBL between the fourth and fifth Tests. However, it is expected that several squad members will join their respective BBL teams after the Ashes series. Smith is likely to play for Sydney Sixers while Mitchell Starc could make his first BBL appearance in 11 years, pending clearance from Australia's medical staff. Notably, the Aussies are 3-1 up in the ongoing series.

Fitness test Josh Hazlewood's potential BBL participation Josh Hazlewood could also use the BBL as a platform to prove his fitness ahead of the World Cup. He has missed the entire Ashes due to hamstring and Achilles injuries. Pat Cummins is on Sydney Thunder's marquee supplementary list, which allows Test players to be added to a club's main BBL squad if available. However, his appearance remains highly unlikely after not being considered for the final two Tests post his Adelaide comeback that helped secure the Ashes.

Team updates BBL participation of other players Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are likely to play for Brisbane Heat, while Michael Neser could also join them if he stays fit after the Tests. Travis Head and Alex Carey might return for Adelaide Strikers, with Green possibly playing for Perth Scorchers. Jhye Richardson played for Scorchers before his Test recall and is likely to return after the final Test.