WI beat SL in 3rd T20I, seal series 2-1

Bowling performance

Hasaranga was the pick of SL bowlers

Despite the loss, Wanindu Hasaranga was the most economical bowler of the match with figures of 4-0-17-2 at an economy rate of just 4.20. Maheesh Theekshana also bowled well with figures of 4-1-26-1 at an economy rate of 6.50 while Dunith Wellalage took one wicket for 23 runs in his three overs. However, it was Sri Lanka's death bowling where they lost the match as Chameera and Eshan Malinga (4-0-30-0) failed to contain West Indies's lower-order hitting.