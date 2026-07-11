West Indies host New Zealand in 1st ODI: Preview
What's the story
West Indies will take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the five-match series at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. Both teams have a point to prove, having suffered disappointments in their respective last ODI assignments. West Indies lost a home series against Sri Lanka 0-1, while New Zealand was beaten by Bangladesh 2-1 away from home. Here is the preview of the opener.
Match conditions
Providence Stadium pitches historically favor spinners
Historically, the pitches at Guyana's Providence Stadium have favored spinners with sharp turn and low bounce. The surface was relaid ahead of the Men's 2024 T20 World Cup but has retained its characteristics. However, rain is forecasted on the morning of the game, but it could clear up by afternoon when play begins. Meanwhile, the game is scheduled to get underway at 12:00am IST.
Missed opportunity
West Indies's hopes hinge on New Zealand series
West Indies are facing a major challenge in their quest for automatic qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Currently placed 10th in the ICC ODI rankings, they are on the verge of missing out on direct qualification for a second consecutive time. The gap between them and ninth-placed Bangladesh is over 1,000 rating points. Head coach Daren Sammy has now termed the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand as a "must-win scenario" for his team.
Strategic approach
New Zealand's focus on refining squad ahead of World Cup
Unlike West Indies, New Zealand's focus is on refining their squad ahead of the World Cup. They have won seven out of 10 ODI series since the 2023 World Cup. However, they lost their last ODI series 2-1 in Bangladesh. A weakened pace attack due to workload management for their Test pack and injuries to some players will see Jacob Duffy lead an inexperienced seam unit against West Indies.
Emerging players
Debut of wristspinner Vitel Lawes anticipated in the series
The series will also see the international debut of 19-year-old left-arm wristspinner Vitel Lawes, who impressed selectors with his performance in this year's Under-19 World Cup. New Zealand's quick Matthew Fisher, who hit 150kph on his T20I debut in April and is now on the verge of making his ODI debut, will be another player to watch out for.
Squad changes
Khary Pierre added to West Indies squad
West Indies have added Khary Pierre to their squad after Roston Chase suffered a finger laceration during the second Test against Sri Lanka. Shimron Hetmyer will miss the first few games due to his commitments in the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC). Shamar Springer has withdrawn from the series after his mother's death, with Keemo Paul replacing him in the squad.
H2H
A close head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies and New Zealand have faced each other in 71 ODIs so far, with the former winning 31 times while the latter has won 33 times. Meanwhile, WI's last bilateral ODI series win against NZ dates back to 2012. The Kiwis have won three of the four series against WI in this period (1 draw). When it comes to ODIs on Caribbean soil, WI hold a solid 16-7 win-loss record against the Kiwis.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIs
West Indies Probable XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph. New Zealand Probable XI: Tom Latham (wk), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ben Lister, Matthew Fisher/Kristian Clarke.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Duffy boasts an impressive record of 35 ODI wickets at an average of 24.25 and an economy rate of 5.90. Daryl Mitchell made 352 runs while striking at 110.34 in his last ODI series, which was against India earlier this year. Shai Hope averages a fine 43.84 in home ODIs, having tallied 2,192 runs. Jayden Seales has claimed six wickets across six ODIs against NZ at 21.16.
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