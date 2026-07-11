West Indies host New Zealand in 1st ODI: Preview

H2H

A close head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies and New Zealand have faced each other in 71 ODIs so far, with the former winning 31 times while the latter has won 33 times. Meanwhile, WI's last bilateral ODI series win against NZ dates back to 2012. The Kiwis have won three of the four series against WI in this period (1 draw). When it comes to ODIs on Caribbean soil, WI hold a solid 16-7 win-loss record against the Kiwis.