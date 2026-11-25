Wiaan Mulder sets these Test records with 7/31 versus Bangladesh
What's the story
South Africa cricket team all-rounder, Wiaan Mulder, claimed 7/31 for his side against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Mulder bowled 11 overs and clocked 3 maidens, wiping out the visitors with his wicket-taking spree. Bangladesh, who managed 91 in their 1st innings, folded for just 184 in their 2nd outing to lose by an innings and 219 runs.
Bowling
Mulder shines versus Bangladesh
Mulder broke a 58-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahfijul Islam by dismissing the former for 29.
He then took down Mominul Haque for a 5-ball duck with Bangladesh being 58/2.
In the 35th over of Bangladesh's innings, Mulder dismissed Towhid Hridoy, who managed 41 and broke a quality stand.
It was Mulder thereafter who just demolished the visitors with his bowling.
50
Mulder surpasses 50 Test scalps for South Africa
Mulder got to 50 Test scalps for South Africa with his 1st wicket of Bangladesh's 2nd innings.
He had earlier picked 1/15 in the 1st innings.
Mulder, who managed 8 wickets overall in the contest, has raced to a tally of 56 at 23.8.
He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul.
As per Cricinfo, 34 of his wickets have come at home from 14 matches (23 innings) at 23.11.
Vs BAN
Best figures for SA vs BAN in a Test innings
Mulder now owns a tally of 16 wickets against Bangladesh from six matches at 14.25.
Meanwhile, he has clocked the best figures in an innings for South Africa against Bangladesh, surpassing Keshav Maharaj.
Best figures for SA vs BAN in a Test Innings
7/31 - Wiaan Mulder, Centurion, 2026*
7/32 - Keshav Maharaj, Durban, 2022
7/40 - Keshav Maharaj, Gqeberha, 2022
6/46 - Kagiso Rabada, Mirpur, 2024
6/51 - Simon Harmer, Johannesburg, 2026
Information
Second-best bowling figures in a Test innings (Centurion)
As per Cricbuzz, Mulder's 7/31 is the second-best bowling figures in a Test innings at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Mulder is only behind Kyle Abbott's 7/29 against Pakistan in 2013.
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Another massive record for Mulder with the ball
Mulder took just 64 balls to claim his 7-wicket haul. It's now the fastest by a fourth-change bowler or later in a Test innings, eclipsing Hugh Tayfield's 68-ball effort against Australia at Durban in 1950.
Information
Mulder gets past 250 First-Class wickets
Mulder also surpassed 250 First-Class wickets. He got to the 250-wicket mark with his 5th of the contest. He now has 253 wickets from 104 matches (165 innings) at 25-plus. He claimed his 5th five-wicket haul in FC cricket.