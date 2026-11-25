Mulder broke a 58-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahfijul Islam by dismissing the former for 29.

He then took down Mominul Haque for a 5-ball duck with Bangladesh being 58/2.

In the 35th over of Bangladesh's innings, Mulder dismissed Towhid Hridoy, who managed 41 and broke a quality stand.

It was Mulder thereafter who just demolished the visitors with his bowling.