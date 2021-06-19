WTC final: Indian openers depart after giving a solid start

Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 05:03 pm

WTC final: Rohit, Shubman give India an ideal start

The inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand finally kicked-off after the first day was abandoned due to incessant rain. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave Team India an ideal start after NZ invited them to bat. Although they counter-attacked in the first hour, India lost the duo before lunch. India finished the session at 69/2.

Start

India were 37/0 at the end of 10 overs

Both Rohit and Gill were quite watchful and disciplined in the first hour. However, they still punished the bad balls. The battle between Mumbai Indians duo Trent Boult and Rohit grabbed eyeballs. Although Boult couldn't find his line in the first two overs, he gained rhythm eventually. India put up 37/0 in the first 10 where Boult and Tim Southee bowled in tandem.

Information

Boult bowled NZ's first maiden over after an hour

It is interesting to note that the first maiden over of the innings came after an hour. It was was delivered by Boult. The left-arm seamer didn't concede any run in the 12th over. After that, Colin de Grandhomme also bowled a maiden over.

Game-plan

Rohit and Shubman added 62 runs

Both Rohit and Shubman entered the field with a resolute game-plan. The duo successfully executed that in what was an excellent opening hour. Rohit played close to the body to counter the stray swing. His compatriot Shubman perpetually charged down the track to unsettle the line of bowlers. The duo shared a 62-run stand, which set the tone of Indian innings.

Breakthroughs

Jamieson, Wagner strike before lunch

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson gave New Zealand the first breakthrough in the form of Rohit. Interestingly, Jamieson, who had bowled five overs until then, delivered his first ball to Rohit. The tall seamer remained the pick of New Zealand bowlers in the first session. A few overs later, Shubman fell to Neil Wagner, who struck on his third delivery of the match.