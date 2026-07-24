2nd T20I: Confident India aim to seal series versus Zimbabwe

The Harare Sports Club generally offers a balanced pitch, with pacers getting seam movement and bounce early on. While batting can get tricky in phases, spinners usually come into play.

Following the opening game, however, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza expressed his concerns over the pitch, saying it was too moist in the beginning, making batting difficult with a new ball.

The impending game, starting 4:30pm IST, will be an afternoon affair in Zimbabwe. It will be broadcast live on Unite8 Sports and live-streamed on FanCode.