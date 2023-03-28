World

20 Umrah pilgrims killed in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 28, 2023, 12:40 pm 1 min read

The brakes of the vehicle allegedly failed, which resulted in the accident

At least 20 people were killed and 29 were injured after a bus hit a bridge, overturned, and burst into flames in Saudi Arabia's Asir province on Monday, AFP reported, quoting state media. According to reports, the bus was carrying pilgrims to Mecca and Medina, the holiest cities in Islam. A state-affiliated channel said the vehicle's brakes allegedly failed, resulting in the accident.

Similar incident occurred in 2019

Reports said that the bus was ferrying passengers of "different" nationalities," but none were specified. To note, the accident occurred during the first week of Ramzan, a busy time for Muslim worshippers worldwide. A similar incident also took place in October 2019, when some 35 foreigners were killed after a bus was hit by another vehicle near Medina.