2023 is likely to be the hottest year on record

Written by Rishabh Raj September 06, 2023 | 05:45 pm 2 min read

In 2023 summer, global average temperature reached a scorching 16.77 degrees Celsius

The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has warned that 2023 is on track to become the hottest year ever recorded. With average global temperatures reaching unprecedented highs, the world is experiencing devastating heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires. "The three months that we have just had are the warmest in approximately 120,000 years," C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess told AFP.

Unprecedented heatwaves and environmental impact

Over the past three months, regions across Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America have been grappling with an onslaught of heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires. These extreme weather events have wreaked havoc on economies, ecosystems, and human health. The consequences of the rising temperatures are felt far and wide, demanding immediate attention and action.

Record-breaking temperatures

The summer of 2023 has left a scorching mark in history, with an average global temperature of 16.77 degrees Celsius (62.19 degrees Fahrenheit) during June, July, and August. This astonishing figure shatters the previous record set in 2019, which stood at 16.48 degrees Celsius. Burgess sounded a dire warning about the current climate crisis. She stressed that the world is facing an unprecedented challenge, with temperatures soaring to levels not witnessed in millennia.

Implications for the planet and urgent action

The implications of these record-breaking temperatures are profound. Rising global temperatures not only disrupt ecosystems and economies but also have a cascading effect on human health, agriculture, and the overall well-being of societies worldwide. Urgent and concerted efforts are required to combat climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and implement sustainable practices that can help mitigate the adverse effects of global warming.

A call to address climate change globally

The alarming report from C3S reinforces the urgency of addressing climate change at both national and international levels. As nations grapple with the realities of climate breakdown, there is a growing need for collaborative efforts to honor the commitments made at the 2015 Paris climate summit. The clock is ticking, and it is imperative for world leaders to take decisive steps to combat climate change and ensure a sustainable future for all.

