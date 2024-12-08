The blast took place around 6:15am local time

5 killed after explosion in apartment building in The Hague

What's the story At least five people were killed on Saturday when an explosion tore through a three-story apartment building in The Hague, Netherlands. The blast, which took place around 6:15am local time, partially collapsed the structure and sparked a fire. Firefighters said that five apartments in the building were directly affected by the incident.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway, more victims feared trapped

Emergency services rushed to the scene and were able to rescue four people from the debris. The survivors were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. However, fears remain high as authorities suspect more people could still be trapped under the rubble. By Saturday afternoon, the operation's focus shifted from rescue to recovery due to dwindling chances of finding additional survivors.

Aftermath

Explosion aftermath leaves residents in shock

Per reports, the impact of the explosion was so strong that debris was strewn across the street and windows of nearby buildings were shattered. Locals said they heard a loud bang followed by cries for help, with some likening the experience to an earthquake. A 53-year-old resident, Dimi, said, "It was like an earthquake," adding that his new car had also been damaged in the incident.

Rescue assistance

Specialized rescue team and dogs assist in operations

A specialized urban search and rescue team, which was previously deployed during the 2023 earthquake in Turkey, was called in to assist with operations. Rescue dogs were also utilized to search for victims but were limited due to the risk of further collapse. Around 40 homes nearby were evacuated as a precautionary measure, and residents were advised to keep windows closed due to smoke from the fire.

Investigation

Cause of explosion under investigation

The cause of the explosion is still unknown. Forensic experts are on the scene collecting evidence, while police have appealed to witnesses who may have seen a car speeding away from the scene soon after the blast. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof was shocked by the incident and pledged support to city officials. He said he was "shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague."