Airports adopt COVID-like-measures to combat virus with 75% mortality rate

Airports in Asia have stepped up health surveillance and travel screening after an outbreak of the Nipah virus in eastern India. The disease, which has a high mortality rate, was first reported in West Bengal where five cases have been confirmed. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies the Nipah virus as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential. The virus can cause mild to severe infections, with the case fatality rate ranging from 40% to 75%.

Quarantine measures Nipah virus outbreak leads to quarantine in West Bengal In West Bengal, nearly 100 people have been quarantined after the virus was detected in a hospital. Among those infected are a doctor, a nurse and another staff member who tested positive after two initial cases involving nurses from the same district. This has raised fears of possible person-to-person transmission in clinical settings.

Travel measures Thailand, Nepal, Taiwan tighten travel restrictions Countries such as Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have stepped up surveillance of travelers coming from India. In Thailand, enhanced health screening has been introduced at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket airports for passengers arriving from West Bengal. Passengers are being screened for fever and other symptoms associated with Nipah infection.

Health precautions Thailand and Nepal implement health measures Health "beware" cards are also being distributed in Thailand with advice on what to do if illness develops after arrival. Phuket International Airport has also tightened cleaning and disease-control measures, given its daily direct flight from Kolkata. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that no Nipah cases have been detected domestically but said surveillance would remain high for now.

