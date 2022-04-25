World

Beijing: Mass testing amid 'grim' COVID-19 situation triggers lockdown fears

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 25, 2022, 11:58 pm 3 min read

Residents of Beijing started stockpiling grocery after a mass testing order

Panic seized residents of China's capital city, Beijing, on Monday as the government ordered mass COVID-19 testing in the city's biggest district, Chaoyang. People were seen making a beeline for supermarkets, frantically purchasing essentials amid fears of a Shanghai-like rigorous lockdown, reported AFP. China is already dealing with a new wave of cases in its largest city—Shanghai—which has been virtually locked down for weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

China is currently witnessing one of its worst COVID-19 outbreaks, triggered in early March by the Omicron variant.

The massive surge in infections in China apart from other Southeast Asian countries has raised fears of a fourth wave of the pandemic in India as well.

Several cities, including Shanghai, are presently under a strict total/partial lockdown as part of China's "zero COVID-19 policy."

Testing What does mass testing order say?

Health authorities in China ordered mass COVID-19 testing in downtown Beijing's largest district Chaoyang—home to around 3.5 million people—from Monday. Officials have ordered testing of locals as well as workers who go to Chaoyang to work in multinational companies and embassies. Following the announcement, people lined up outside malls and office buildings on Monday to give their samples for the testing, reported AFP.

Panic People stockpile groceries amid fears of strict lockdown

Residents in Beijing hurried to supermarkets to stock up on groceries following the mass testing order—perhaps anticipating a "grim" COVID-19 shutdown—according to AFP. People were spotted pushing shopping carts filled with supplies at stores as many items on grocery delivery apps—particularly for deliveries to Chaoyang—were sold out on Sunday, said AFP. Meanwhile, many of the city's fitness studios and gyms have canceled their classes.

Statistics What is the current COVID-19 situation in Beijing?

Beijing has documented roughly 70 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in eight of its 16 districts since Friday, as per Reuters. The Chaoyang district, however, accounted for 46 of the total cases. People were also panicked over the increasing fears of a lack of food supply. This was the case in districts where no cases have been documented in the current outbreak, reported Reuters.

Travel restrictions Strict travel restrictions as part of zero-COVID-19 strategy

Following the new surge in cases, Beijing has also reportedly tightened restrictions on entry to the city. Those traveling to Beijing are required to have a negative COVID-19 test report not older than 48 hours. This is part of China's zero-COVID-19 strategy, which includes rigorous lockdowns, mass testing, and travel restrictions. The country is currently struggling to fight its largest outbreak in two years.

Information Officials admit strategy impacted businesses, public morale

Officials said China's zero-COVID-19 strategy has helped it prevent large-scale COVID-19-related health disasters such as those witnessed in many other countries. However, they did admit that it had a significant negative impact on public morale and businesses, as per AFP.