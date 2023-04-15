World

Big relief for Mehul Choksi, can't be extradited from Antigua

Apr 15, 2023

Choksi claimed he was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda in May 2021

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi—who is wanted in India for his involvement in a Rs. 13,500 crore fraud case—got a big relief from the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda, reported ANI. On Friday, the court said he could not be removed or extradited from the island country without its order. The move comes days after Choksi's name was removed from INTERPOL's Red Corner Notice.

What is the case against Choksi?

Notably, 63-year-old Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the Indian probe agencies in the Punjab National Bank scam, where it is alleged that the duo defrauded the bank of more than Rs. 13,500 crore. While Choksi took citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda﻿ in 2017 before fleeing India in January 2018, Modi is lodged in a prison in London.

Choksi's claims in his lawsuit

In his civil lawsuit, Choksi reportedly argued the defendants, the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police, have an obligation to carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances concerning his forcible deportation from Antigua and Barbuda on or around May 23, 2021. Choksi also claimed that he was subjected to "cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment," reported Nature Isle News.

Court orders investigation into Choksi's allegations

The court ordered a probe into Choksi's claims that he was abducted and removed from Antigua's jurisdiction and taken to Dominica. Choksi's evidence reportedly suggests he asked to consult with his lawyers at the time of his alleged abduction, but the request was denied. Meanwhile, the defendants argued the claims were "frivolous, vexatious, and an abuse of the court's process," reported Nature Isle News.