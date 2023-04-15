World

'Smoke bomb' attack during Japan PM's speech, 1 arrested: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 15, 2023, 11:36 am 2 min read

Japan PM Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed after 'smoke bomb' attack

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed from a port in the Kansai region's Wakayama city after a blast was heard while he was delivering a speech there, as per local media reports on Saturday. According to the news agency Kyodo, a "smoke bomb" was apparently thrown at Kishida, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries at the incident spot.

Why does this story matter?

The incident comes less than a year after Kishida's predecessor, former PM Shinzo Abe, was assassinated while he was delivering a speech in the central Japanese city of Nara.

Abe's assassination stunned the island nation, and a subsequent probe found holes in the late former prime minister's security cover, leading to the reinforcement of the Japanese police security measures.

Details on Kishida's Wakayama visit

The dramatic incident reportedly happened in Wakayama, where Kishida was addressing a gathering after he inspected the Saikazaki Fishing Port. As per reports, the speech was part of the PM's support for an upcoming by-poll for the House of Representatives in the district of Wakayama. Currently, election campaigning is underway for the nationwide local polls.

Videos of 'smoke bomb' attack during Kishida's speech

Numerous video clips circulating on the web from the incident showed people running away from the spot while the suspect was being held down on the ground by numerous men believed to be police officials. The man was later arrested by the police. Visuals from the spot also showed a silver-colored cylindrical object, reportedly a smoke bomb, which was thrown toward Kishida's direction.

Aftermath of Wakayama attack

According to NHK, Kishida was rushed to another location where the prime minister was surrounded by police officers guarding him. Meanwhile, Wakayama Nishi Police Station officials confirmed to the news outlet CNN that they had secured one suspect but could not release information about him or any other details immediately. However, the authorities later said that more details would be revealed soon.

Similarities to PM Abe's assassination incident

This incident once again flagged the alleged lapse of security by the Japanese police, which in the past led to the assassination of former PM Abe﻿ in July last year. The attack on Japan's longest-serving PM, Abe, occurred in broad daylight and reportedly involved a homemade weapon. A man was apprehended following Abe's assassination, and he is currently facing firearms and murder charges.