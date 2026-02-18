Why ECB chief might quit before French presidential election

Succession talks

'President Lagarde totally focused on her mission'

The timing of Lagarde's potential resignation is still undecided. However, she hopes that Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will play a role in deciding her successor. An ECB spokesperson said, "President Lagarde is totally focused on her mission and has not taken any decision regarding the end of her term." This announcement comes after Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau plans to step down in June to allow Macron to name his replacement before the presidential election.