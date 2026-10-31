Congo Ebola outbreak kills 5,026 amid Africa spread fears
World
Congo is dealing with a tough Ebola outbreak that's already taken 5,026 lives, about half of everyone infected.
Health officials say the virus has spread quickly since it was declared in mid-May, and experts are worried it has already been recorded in other parts of Africa.
Bundibugyo virus causes 2nd-deadliest Ebola outbreak
This wave is caused by the Bundibugyo virus and caught authorities off guard, making it hard to control.
It's now the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak ever, after West Africa's in 2014-16.