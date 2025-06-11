What's the story

Year 9 students (14- to 15-year-olds) in South Australia will debate whether the "tradwife" movement is beneficial for women.

The topic, part of Debating SA's competition, has sparked controversy since its announcement in May.

Critics argue that asking female students to defend the movement could mean endorsing their own subjugation.

The term "tradwife" is often associated with traditional gender roles and anti-feminist sentiments, linked to figures like Andrew Tate and others in the manosphere.