Controversy erupts after Australian students asked to debate on 'tradwives'
What's the story
Year 9 students (14- to 15-year-olds) in South Australia will debate whether the "tradwife" movement is beneficial for women.
The topic, part of Debating SA's competition, has sparked controversy since its announcement in May.
Critics argue that asking female students to defend the movement could mean endorsing their own subjugation.
The term "tradwife" is often associated with traditional gender roles and anti-feminist sentiments, linked to figures like Andrew Tate and others in the manosphere.
Definition dispute
'Debating is an intellectual exercise...': Debating SA clarifies
Debating SA has clarified its definition of "tradwife," equating it with a stay-at-home parent.
A spokesperson said the organization was surprised by the backlash and received abusive calls.
They told Guardian Australia that people had been "ringing up screaming, ranting, raving, and carrying on" and accused the non-profit of erasing centuries of female progress.
"Debating is very formal...and not only do we not tolerate incivility, it never happens..It's an intellectual, academic exercise bound up in civility, politeness, and good manners."
Online debate
'Tradwife' linked to strict gender roles: Educator
Rebecca Sparrow, a Queensland-based educator and author, criticized the debate topic on Facebook.
She argued that "tradwife" refers to women adhering to strict gender roles like a 1950s housewife.
South Australia's Education Minister, Blair Boyer, acknowledged the controversy but defended the choice of debating topics as a balancing act between interest and provocation.
The Macquarie Dictionary—considered a standard for Australian English—describes "tradwife" as both an insult and a badge of honor, depending on perspective.
Cultural connections
Debate divides opinions across Australia
Kristy Campion, a far-right researcher, noted that "tradwife" culture is tied to anti-feminism and other conservative ideologies.
Fiona Mueller, a public policy researcher, expressed concern over Australians being "strangely fearful" of debating controversial topics. She stressed the importance of respectful and thoughtful debate in shaping future generations.
The topic will start being debated next week as part of the third round of Debating SA's competition, for which all schools in the state are eligible.