What is Germany's 'Cyber Dome' and why Israel is involved 
The proposal is part of Germany's broader cyber defense strategy

By Mudit Dube
Jun 30, 2025
10:13 am
What's the story

Germany is planning to set up a joint cyber research center with Israel, as part of its national cyber defense strategy. The proposal was made by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt during his recent visit to Israel. He also proposed enhancing cooperation between the intelligence and security services of both countries.

Strategic initiative

'Cyber Dome' for Germany

Dobrindt, who took office last month under new Chancellor Friedrich Merz, presented a five-point plan aimed at creating a "Cyber Dome" for Germany. The proposal is part of the country's broader cyber defense strategy. The move comes as Germany increasingly turns to Israeli defense expertize to bolster its military capabilities and NATO contributions amid growing concerns over threats from Russia and China.

Defense enhancement

Military defense alone not enough: Dobrindt

During his visit to Israel, Dobrindt stressed that "military defense alone is not enough to meet this new era in security." He said a robust upgrade in civil defense is equally important to strengthen the overall defense posture. The statement highlights Germany's recognition of the need for a comprehensive approach toward national security amid evolving global threats.

Missile defense

Bavarian PM calls for 'Iron Dome' system

Separately, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder has called for the procurement of 2,000 interceptor missiles to equip Germany with an "Iron Dome" system. The proposed system would be modeled on Israel's short-range missile defense technology.