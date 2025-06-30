What is Germany's 'Cyber Dome' and why Israel is involved 

Germany is planning to set up a joint cyber research center with Israel , as part of its national cyber defense strategy. The proposal was made by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt during his recent visit to Israel. He also proposed enhancing cooperation between the intelligence and security services of both countries.

Strategic initiative 'Cyber Dome' for Germany Dobrindt, who took office last month under new Chancellor Friedrich Merz, presented a five-point plan aimed at creating a "Cyber Dome" for Germany. The proposal is part of the country's broader cyber defense strategy. The move comes as Germany increasingly turns to Israeli defense expertize to bolster its military capabilities and NATO contributions amid growing concerns over threats from Russia and China.

Defense enhancement Military defense alone not enough: Dobrindt During his visit to Israel, Dobrindt stressed that "military defense alone is not enough to meet this new era in security." He said a robust upgrade in civil defense is equally important to strengthen the overall defense posture. The statement highlights Germany's recognition of the need for a comprehensive approach toward national security amid evolving global threats.