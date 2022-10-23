World

Gold's Gym owner, 5 others die in plane crash

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 23, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Rainer Schaller owned a conglomerate of fitness brands under RSG Group

A small plane crash in Costa Rica on Saturday reportedly killed at least six people, including the German businessman who owned Gold's Gym. Rainer Schaller, the German fitness studio mogul, has been identified as one of six persons who were onboard a private plane that crashed while flying from Mexico to Limon, AP reported citing local officials.

Details Plane wreckage found 17 miles from Limon airport

According to reports, Schaller's partner, Christiane Schikorsky, their kids, and a fitness instructor were on the jet. The wreckage of the airplane was found in the water 17 miles from Limon airport by Costa Rican officials, according to the New York Post. Although two bodies and some baggage have been found, other bodies have not yet been identified.

Statement What did officials say?

"We have recovered some pieces of the plane that were washed in by the tide, and two bodies," AFP quoted Public Security Minister Jorge Torres as saying. According to Costa Rican officials, the plane was a nine-seat Italian-made Piaggio P180 Avanti that lost contact with the control tower in Barra de Parismina near Limon at about 6:00 pm.

Twitter Post Watch video of plane wreckage and belongings of victims

First footage of plane wreckage and belongings of victims after plane crash off coast of #Limon/#CostaRica that leaves five victims including billionaire Rainer Schaller, owner of fitness studios McFit and Gold's Gym, and his family.#Schaller #planecrash https://t.co/pTKjCs8MJT — Michael Barthel (@RealMiBaWi) October 22, 2022

About Who is Rainer Schaller?

Schaller is the founder and CEO of the RSG Group, which owns 21 international gym franchises and lifestyle brands like Gold's Gym, McFit, and John Reed. In 2020, his company bought Gold's Gym after it declared bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Currently, the corporation employs 41,000 people directly or through franchisees and conducts business in 48 different countries.

Information Triggered controversy in 2010

In 2010, Schaller gained international attention for organizing a festival that turned into a mess after a crowd crush left 21 dead and over 500 injured in Berlin. Authorities had charged his security with failing to do crowd control.