Gujarat Hajj pilgrims return after 4 days stranded in Saudi
After four stressful days stuck in Saudi Arabia, 15 Hajj pilgrims from Gujarat, including a Surendranagar family, are back home.
Their flight was canceled because Saudi Arabia imposed curbs on flight operations from Riyadh airport amid strikes by Iran-backed Houthi groups, so they had to get creative: hopping on a train to another airport before finally landing in Ahmedabad.
Their families are hugely relieved.
Houthi groups prompt Saudi flight suspensions
The flight chaos was triggered by strikes from Iran-backed Houthi groups, leading Air India and Air India Express to suspend services until October 20.
The Indian government is urging travelers in Saudi Arabia to follow local rules and avoid posting about the attacks online.
Six Indians were hurt in an attack on October 10 and are being treated.
If you're traveling, stay alert and consider backup routes just in case plans change suddenly.