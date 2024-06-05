Next Article

Israel accused of using white phosphorus

Rights organization accuses Israel of using white phosphorus in Lebanon

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:34 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Human Rights Watch (HRW), an international human rights organization, has accused Israel of deploying white phosphorus incendiary shells on residential buildings in southern Lebanon. The report, released Wednesday, suggests this could potentially harm civilians and breach international law. Although no evidence of burn injuries was found, researchers reported accounts indicating possible respiratory damage due to the chemical substance.

Israel insists that it uses white phosphorus solely as a smokescreen, not to target civilians. The HRW report, however, includes interviews with eight residents of southern Lebanon and corroborates images from 47 photos and videos showing white phosphorus shells landing on residential buildings in five Lebanese border towns. These towns include Kfar Kila, Mays al-Jabal, Boustan, Markaba, and Aita al-Shaab.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that at least 173 people have required medical attention following exposure to white phosphorus. This is not the first time Israel has been accused of using the substance in residential areas; both HRW and Amnesty International made similar allegations in October 2023, shortly after clashes began between Israeli forces and Hezbollah along the southern Lebanon-Israel border.

HRW has urged the Lebanese government to permit the International Criminal Court to investigate and prosecute "grave international crimes" within Lebanon since October 2023. Kaiss, a HRW Lebanon Researcher, stated that "Israel's recent use of white phosphorus in Lebanon should motivate other countries to take immediate action toward this goal." The conflict has resulted in over 400 deaths in Lebanon and 25 in Israel, with tens of thousands displaced.