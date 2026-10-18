Incarcerated Indigenous woman reportedly shackled during labor in Queensland
World
An incarcerated Indigenous woman was reportedly shackled to her hospital bed while she was in labor in Queensland last weekend.
Hospital staff were upset but couldn't remove the restraints, and the story has triggered public anger about how incarcerated women are treated during childbirth.
Queensland Corrective Services apologizes, launches review
Queensland Corrective Services confirmed what happened, apologized for the distress, and has started an internal review.
This comes after a bill to ban shackling women in labor was blocked, even though U.N. guidelines say it should not happen.
Senator Lidia Thorpe called it "shameful" and urged the federal government to set clear rules so no woman has to go through this again.