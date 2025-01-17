What's the story

A United States court has sentenced 20-year-old Indian national Sai Varshith Kandula to eight years in prison for attempting an attack on the White House on May 22, 2023.

Kandula almost hit two people when he drove a U-Haul box truck onto a sidewalk and into metal bollards that block vehicles from entering Lafayette Square, located north of the White House.

The Justice Department said he intended to overthrow the US government and establish a dictatorship inspired by Nazi ideology.