Nazi flag-bearing Indian-origin man sentenced for attempted White House attack
What's the story
A United States court has sentenced 20-year-old Indian national Sai Varshith Kandula to eight years in prison for attempting an attack on the White House on May 22, 2023.
Kandula almost hit two people when he drove a U-Haul box truck onto a sidewalk and into metal bollards that block vehicles from entering Lafayette Square, located north of the White House.
The Justice Department said he intended to overthrow the US government and establish a dictatorship inspired by Nazi ideology.
Attack details
Kandula's journey and actions leading to the attack
On the day of the attack, Kandula had flown from St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington DC on a one-way ticket. He rented the truck in Herndon, Virginia, before driving it into barriers at Lafayette Square.
The crash caused $4,322 in damage to National Park Service property.
After crashing the truck, Kandula pulled a Nazi flag from his rucksack and displayed it before being apprehended by US Park Police and Secret Service officials.
Guilty plea
Kandula's intent and admission of guilt
The Justice Department said Kandula's intent was "to replace the democratically elected government with a dictatorship fueled by ideology of Nazi Germany."
He confessed he would have "arranged for the killing of the US president and others if necessary."
Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said Kandula suffers from schizophrenia and was influenced by delusional thoughts.
According to court records, Kandula was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison term and ordered to pay approximately $57,000 in reparations.
Attack preparation
Kandula's extensive planning and failed attempts
Kandula had planned the attack for weeks and tried to obtain armed guards and larger vehicles but to no avail.
His actions were calculated to influence or affect government conduct through intimidation or coercion.
On April 22, 2023, he asked a Virginia-based security company for 25 armed guards and an armored convoy.
On May 4, he had also attempted to contact several other companies to rent a large commercial tractor-trailer truck or dump truck.