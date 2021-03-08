MacKenzie Scott, a philanthropist, author, and the former wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, has married a science teacher from Seattle, Dan Jewett. He revealed that he intends to give away the largest chunk of their wealth to charity. Jewett, who teaches at the private Lakeside School, put out a letter on the website of Giving Pledge, an initiative of Bill and Melinda Gates.

Letter Jewett heaped praises on Scott, called her generous and kind

In the letter, Jewett wrote it was unusual for him to pledge his wealth to charity, considering he "never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have a particular meaning." He added it was a happy coincidence that he married Scott, whom he described as one of the "most generous and kind people I know."

Statement He shed light on the 'vast differences between people'

He then spoke about the vast differences between people, adding that he was fortunate to have closed ones who are different from him in several ways, like religion, sexual orientation, race, gender identity, socioeconomic background, etc. "Kindness and a willingness to find commonality despite differences have brought me together with them and changed me for the better," he went on.

Details Jewett explained how he and Scott are similar

Jewett further said that his penchant for learning from those who are different from him led him to a partner like Scott. "I have seen many ways that MacKenzie (Scott) has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change," he penned.

Quote He is grateful for the 'exceptional privilege'

"With that as a foundation, I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared," he concluded.

Scott's statement Scott also spoke about charity and the importance of donating

Meanwhile, in her note, Scott spoke about the importance of giving. "I have no doubt that tremendous value comes when people act quickly on the impulse to give. No drive has more positive ripple effects than the desire to be of service," she wrote. Scott, one of the world's richest women, underlined that each person can donate something from their safes.

Quote 'I will keep at it until the safe is empty'

"In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," she added.

Donation Scott donated nearly $6 billion last year