'World may see record warming': NASA scientist tracking El Nino

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 17, 2023, 02:19 pm 3 min read

El Nino affects weather patterns across the world

A NASA satellite, which monitors sea levels, has spotted early signs of El Nino—a periodic climate phenomenon—from space. El Nino affects weather patterns around the world and it is typically associated with higher global temperatures. "We'll be watching this El Nino like a hawk," said Josh Willis, a project scientist at NASA. "If it's a big one, the globe will see record warming."

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that the onset of the El Nino weather event was likely in the coming months and that it could be marked by a rise in global temperatures.

There is a 60% chance for the onset of El Nino during May-July and the likelihood increases to 70-80% during July-September, said WMO.

Kelvin waves are a "potential precursor of El Nino conditions"

NASA's Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite has tracked Kelvin waves, which are a "potential precursor of El Nino conditions in the ocean." These series of ocean waves are roughly two to four inches high and spread hundreds of miles wide. Satellite observations reveal the Kelvin waves were moving from west to east along the equator toward the west coast of South America.

Satellite altimeters allow tracking movement of ocean waves

"When we measure sea level from space using satellite altimeters, we know not only the shape and height of water, but also its movement, like Kelvin and other waves," said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, a program scientist at NASA. "Ocean waves slosh heat around the planet, bringing heat and moisture to our coasts and changing our weather," added Shiffer.

El Nino is associated with the "weakening of trade winds"

Normally what happens is easterly winds along the equator, also called trade winds, push surface water westward across the Pacific Ocean, causing warm water to move from South America toward Asia. As the warm water shifts, cold water from beneath rises to the surface. El Nino is associated with the "weakening of trade winds," causing the warm water to travel east instead.

What are the effects of El Nino?

The El Nino phenomenon dramatically affects weather patterns across the world. The event can occur every two to seven years and usually last nine to 12 months. It can bring cooler, wetter conditions to the southern parts of the US and hotter weather in northwestern regions. It can cause drought in countries in the western Pacific, like Indonesia and Australia.