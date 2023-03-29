World

Nashville school shooting: Video shows exact moment attacker was killed

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 29, 2023, 11:52 am 2 min read

The video was edited from the body-worn cameras of two responding officers (Photo credit: Twitter/@SaraGonzalesTX)

A day after the school shooting incident in Nashville, Tennessee, United States (US), the police department released body camera footage of officers who responded to the incident. In the six-minute video, officers can be seen storming the building and confronting the assailant, who killed three nine-year-old children and three staff members. This was the 90th school shooting in the US this year, per Reuters.

Police conducted room-to-room search for suspect

The harrowing video was reportedly edited from the body-worn cameras of two responding officers. It shows the police arriving at the Covenant School, clearing the first-floor classrooms, and moving toward the second floor after hearing gunfire. The clip ends with a confrontation in the lobby when officers fatally shot the attacker amid shouts of "Stop moving," and "Get your hands away from the gun."

Warning: Sensitive footage released by Nashville Police

Shooter legally purchased 7 firearms in recent years

Police identified the shooter as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a 28-year-old former student at the same school. Hale was assigned female at birth but reportedly identified as a man, as per his LinkedIn profile, which bears he/him pronouns. Latest reports say Hale suffered from an "emotional disorder" and had legally purchased seven firearms from local stores in recent years.

Police investigating 'manifesto' left by Hale

According to the police, Hale had detailed maps of the school building, including entry points, exits, and surveillance. He entered the school with two assault-style firearms and a handgun. Hale also left a manifesto behind in which he expressed his rage at being sent to a Christian school. The police added that the suspect may have planned to carry out attacks at other locations.