Pope Leo XIV urges United Nations to ban autonomous weapons
Pope Leo XIV just urged world leaders to ban autonomous weapons: think AI-powered machines that can pick targets without humans in the loop.
In his big speech on Friday, he called on United Nations members to take concrete steps toward banning lethal autonomous weapons at a meeting in Geneva scheduled for November.
The pope made it clear: humans, not algorithms, should be responsible for life-and-death decisions.
Pope Leo XIV: AI needs oversight
Pope Leo XIV stressed that AI is just a tool: it doesn't have feelings or consciousness.
He warned against treating AI like it's human, since that could blur who's actually accountable when things go wrong.
Building on what Pope Francis said before him, he pushed for global rules and real oversight so tech is used responsibly and stays under human control.