Portugal's CGTP-led Lisbon crowds protest soaring costs and housing crisis
World
On Saturday, huge crowds packed Lisbon to protest soaring living costs and a serious housing crunch.
Led by Portugal's biggest trade union, CGTP, people voiced frustration with how tough it's become to afford basics or find a place to live, putting real pressure on the current government.
Portugal 3.6% inflation property prices doubled
Inflation in Portugal reached 3.6% last month, with food and fuel prices climbing fast.
Housing is especially rough: property prices have more than doubled since 2017, and rents for new places are nearly twice what they were.
This isn't just a Portugal thing: similar protests are popping up across Europe as public discontent spreads.