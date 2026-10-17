Student protests over teachers escalate across Paris, Lyon and Marseille
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France saw major protests this Saturday, starting with students demanding more teachers and quickly growing into a bigger movement about rising living costs.
Demonstrations in Paris turned tense, with police using tear gas and fires breaking out.
Similar scenes played out in Lyon and Marseille as frustration spread.
Arrests reach 272 amid French roadblocks
Protesters are blocking roads and voicing anger over high fuel prices and inequality, reminding many of the 2018 Yellow Vests movement.
The Interior Ministry blamed "the ultra-left" for some violence, while reports of police actions are being reviewed.
President Macron has called for calm, as 272 people have already been arrested amid the unrest.