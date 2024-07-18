Switzerland to launch first assisted suicide pod 'soon'
Switzerland is preparing to introduce its first portable suicide pod, "Sarco," for assisted dying without medical supervision. The announcement was made by an assisted dying group. The 3D-printed capsule, which has a futuristic design, was initially unveiled in 2019. The device operates by filling its chamber with nitrogen and rapidly reducing oxygen levels once activated from inside, causing the individual to lose consciousness and die within approximately 10 minutes.
Assisted suicide legal in Switzerland since 1940s
Assisted suicide has been legal in Switzerland since the 1940s, provided it is performed by someone with no direct interest in the death. This unique legal framework has led some to refer to Switzerland as a "death tourism" magnet. The Last Resort—a newly formed organization offering assisted dying to people with "serious physical illness"—plans to use Sarco for the first time "pretty soon." However, specific details about the time, date, place or identity of the first user remain undisclosed.
Sarco pod faces opposition amid legal concerns
The Sarco pod has faced opposition and calls for a ban due to Article 115 of the Swiss Criminal Code, which criminalizes assisting suicide for "selfish" reasons. Public Prosecutor Peter Stiche warned of "serious consequences" for operators of the machine due to lack of reliable information about its method of killing, among others. The pod was invented by Philip Nitschke, founder of Exit International and nicknamed "Dr Death," who has been accused of attempting to "glamourize" suicides.
Sarco pod's operation
Nitschke explained that inside the pod, a voice instructs users to press a button to initiate the process. Oxygen levels then drop from 21% to 0.05% in less than 30 seconds, leading to unconsciousness and death within five minutes. The pod can be activated by a button, gesture, voice control, or eye movement, accommodating those with severe illnesses or mobility issues. The process is filmed, and the footage is provided to a coroner.