In short Simplifying... In short Switzerland, known for its legal stance on assisted suicide, is set to launch the first Sarco pod, a device designed for this purpose.

Despite facing legal opposition due to concerns about its method of operation, the pod, invented by Philip Nitschke, works by rapidly reducing oxygen levels, leading to unconsciousness and death within minutes.

The process is recorded and provided to a coroner, accommodating those with severe illnesses or mobility issues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Switzerland introduces portable suicide pod

Switzerland to launch first assisted suicide pod 'soon'

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:02 pm Jul 18, 202404:02 pm

What's the story Switzerland is preparing to introduce its first portable suicide pod, "Sarco," for assisted dying without medical supervision. The announcement was made by an assisted dying group. The 3D-printed capsule, which has a futuristic design, was initially unveiled in 2019. The device operates by filling its chamber with nitrogen and rapidly reducing oxygen levels once activated from inside, causing the individual to lose consciousness and die within approximately 10 minutes.

Legal framework

Assisted suicide legal in Switzerland since 1940s

Assisted suicide has been legal in Switzerland since the 1940s, provided it is performed by someone with no direct interest in the death. This unique legal framework has led some to refer to Switzerland as a "death tourism" magnet. The Last Resort—a newly formed organization offering assisted dying to people with "serious physical illness"—plans to use Sarco for the first time "pretty soon." However, specific details about the time, date, place or identity of the first user remain undisclosed.

Controversy

Sarco pod faces opposition amid legal concerns

The Sarco pod has faced opposition and calls for a ban due to Article 115 of the Swiss Criminal Code, which criminalizes assisting suicide for "selfish" reasons. Public Prosecutor Peter Stiche warned of "serious consequences" for operators of the machine due to lack of reliable information about its method of killing, among others. The pod was invented by Philip Nitschke, founder of Exit International and nicknamed "Dr Death," who has been accused of attempting to "glamourize" suicides.

Functionality

Sarco pod's operation

Nitschke explained that inside the pod, a voice instructs users to press a button to initiate the process. Oxygen levels then drop from 21% to 0.05% in less than 30 seconds, leading to unconsciousness and death within five minutes. The pod can be activated by a button, gesture, voice control, or eye movement, accommodating those with severe illnesses or mobility issues. The process is filmed, and the footage is provided to a coroner.