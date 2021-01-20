Tiffany Trump, the younger daughter of United States President Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday that she got engaged to her boyfriend Michael Boulos. Michael proposed to her in the Rose Garden at the White House on Trump's final full day. Taking to Instagram, Tiffany wrote she created many memories at the White House and is excited about the next chapter. Here's more.

27-year-old Tiffany is Trump and his second wife Marla Maples's only child. She studied at Georgetown University Law Center. Throughout his presidency, Tiffany kept a low profile, unlike her older step-siblings Don Jr., 43; Ivanka, 39; and Eric, 37. Tiffany's notable public appearance was her speech at last summer's Republican National Convention, wherein she sought support for him.

As per reports, Tiffany and Michael started dating in late 2018 — they were first clicked together in September that year during Fashion Week. Quickly, Michael was introduced to Tiffany's family, at a Thanksgiving dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Florida. By December, the couple was photographed at a holiday event in the White House. Michael has attended several of Trump's events.

Michael, who is four years younger than Tiffany, was born in Lebanon, completed his education in Lagos, Nigeria, and now stays in London. His family founded Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a publicly-traded conglomerate. The couple's wedding date is yet to be finalized. Tiffany, Page Six reported, is looking for a property in Miami, Florida, to join her family following Trump's election loss.

Announcing the engagement, Tiffany wrote, "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" He also shared the same photo with the caption: Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.

