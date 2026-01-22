'What the hell happened?' Trump on Macron wearing sunglasses indoors
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a jibe at French President Emmanuel Macron for wearing sunglasses at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?" Trump said during his speech at the summit. French officials said the aviator sunglasses worn by Macron were meant to protect his eyes after a burst blood vessel.
Social media reaction
Macron's eye condition sparks online memes
Macron's choice of eyewear has sparked a flurry of online memes, with some praising his "Top Gun" look and others ridiculing it. The French president himself joked about the situation, calling it "the eye of the tiger." Macron had addressed his eye condition during a military event earlier this month, calling it "totally benign" and "completely insignificant."
Diplomatic tensions
Macron criticizes US tariffs, stands up to 'bullies'
Macron had addressed the forum before Trump, where he slammed the United States for threatening new tariffs on French wine and champagne. He accused Washington of trying to pressure Europe into allowing it to buy Greenland, calling such actions "fundamentally unacceptable." The French president vowed that France would stand up to "bullies." "France and Europe are attached to national sovereignty and independence...We will do our best in order to have a stronger Europe, much stronger and more autonomous," he said.