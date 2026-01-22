'What the hell happened?' Trump on Macron wearing sunglasses indoors 

Macron's choice of eyewear has sparked a flurry of online memes, with some praising his "Top Gun" look and others ridiculing it. The French president himself joked about the situation, calling it "the eye of the tiger." Macron had addressed his eye condition during a military event earlier this month, calling it "totally benign" and "completely insignificant."

Diplomatic tensions

Macron criticizes US tariffs, stands up to 'bullies'

Macron had addressed the forum before Trump, where he slammed the United States for threatening new tariffs on French wine and champagne. He accused Washington of trying to pressure Europe into allowing it to buy Greenland, calling such actions "fundamentally unacceptable." The French president vowed that France would stand up to "bullies." "France and Europe are attached to national sovereignty and independence...We will do our best in order to have a stronger Europe, much stronger and more autonomous," he said.