Trump says quick US Iran end, defends his Iran decisions
World
At a rally in Kentucky, US President Donald Trump said he believes the U.S.-Iran conflict will be over "quickly," and suggested this could help lower gas prices back home.
He also stood by his earlier decisions on Iran, saying they were needed to keep America safe and slow down Iran's nuclear plans.
Khatibzadeh urges serious talks in Lebanon
On the other side, Iran's deputy foreign minister, Saeed Khatibzadeh, called for serious peace talks while visiting Lebanon.
He accused the US and Israel of breaking past agreements but made it clear that Iran is open to working with international nuclear watchdogs.
Khatibzadeh also hinted at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, showing that Iran prefers diplomacy over more fighting.